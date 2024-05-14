As the Kochi-based bank realized the need for an API solution to enable integration with different fintech companies, it started looking out for organizations who could help build this. After taking various parameters into account — flexibility, support and teamwork, after-sales support that is available round the clock, and the costs — the bank decided to go with IBM.

The IBM Cloud® Integration Expert Labs team led the implementation of the API solution for the bank along with the bank’s in-house IT team. The hybrid model of IBM Expert Labs plus Federal Bank’s IT team was formulated to ensure the skills enablement of the in-house team on IBM API Connect®, and to facilitate the bank’s continued digital transformation journey.

Having a long history of collaboration with the Federal Bank, IBM already had a fair understanding of the bank’s IT landscape, requirements, and expectations. Based on the hybrid team model, the Expert Labs integration architect led a team of API developers from IBM and from Federal Bank’s IT Team.

The solution envisaged all the required features, like high availability and disaster recovery, to help build a robust API platform. IBM and the bank’s in-house IT team published 20 APIs related to the Remittance and Fund transfer use cases. A hybrid team ensured that Federal Bank’s IT specialists were well equipped with the skills, tools, and processes to be able to maintain and build out the subsequent API requirements for the Bank.