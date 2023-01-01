“In line with Etisalat by e& strategy to deploy cutting-edge technologies that will enhance customers’ lives, we look forward to collaborating with IBM once again and leveraging its watsonx.ai technology to deliver a more personalised experience to our customers. By utilising IBM’s generative AI capabilities, etisalat by e& can unlock creative possibilities, simplify business processes, and become a digital services incubator, positioning us for long-term growth and success.”



Khalid Murshe

Chief Technology and Information Officer

Etisalat by e&