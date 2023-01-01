“In line with Etisalat by e& strategy to deploy cutting-edge technologies that will enhance customers’ lives, we look forward to collaborating with IBM once again and leveraging its watsonx.ai technology to deliver a more personalised experience to our customers. By utilising IBM’s generative AI capabilities, etisalat by e& can unlock creative possibilities, simplify business processes, and become a digital services incubator, positioning us for long-term growth and success.”
Khalid Murshe
Chief Technology and Information Officer
Etisalat by e&
For more than four decades, Etisalat by e& (link resides outside of ibm.com) has connected people and now evolved to become the digital telco of the future. Their mission is to grow, transform and excel as the region’s technology leader while enhancing digital customer experience and operation agility.
