Since 2003, EMC has relied on capable and dependable technology partners such as IBM to provide and support its technology needs. The COVID-19 pandemic that brought the world to a near halt, activated EMC to go beyond the standard contingency plans to prepare for sudden or unexpected situations. IBM presented themselves as a key partner in helping EMC achieve greater efficiencies through the deployment of new technologies.

EMC’s IT infrastructure and trading platform was due for a technology refresh just as the country was emerging out of the pandemic. However, the disruptions in the global supply chain delayed the delivery of the IBM Power10 server, pushing back the planned rollout of the technology refresh.



During this critical period, the IBM team doubled down to ensure smooth operations and zero downtime. The team worked around the clock to ensure that the back-end system ran uninterrupted and triggers were quickly acted upon to avoid disruptions to trading. This was vital as power consumption had risen across hospitals, essential service providers and households due to work from home orders.



As an essential service provider, IBM was able to navigate the limitations by harnessing a combination of online and off-line methods to cater to EMC’s IT needs. This included creating new code and resolving technical bugs that cropped up.



Once the new IBM Power10 server was released, IBM rapidly galvanised the team to successfully complete the upgrade within nine months. The latest generation IBM Power10 processor technology would help ensure high performance, high availability, robust and resilient operations at EMC. By enhancing operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs to maximise performance, EMC would also be able to ensure continuous support of the NEMS daily operations while creating headroom for future data and transaction growth.



Furthermore, the performance improvements in IBM Power10 would lower the overall cost of ownership of software applications used by EMC. The combined strength of scalability, high resiliency, performance and high availability of Power10 would enable EMC to operate more effectively 24/7. But EMC had also set its sights on better utilisation of forefront technology to augment the nation’s sustainability agenda.

