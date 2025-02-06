Empoli FC & Adiacent

Empoli Football Club (FC) (link resides outside of ibm.com) has long been recognized as a powerhouse for nurturing young talent, having launched the careers of over 50 players in top-tier teams across Italy and Europe. Known for identifying and training stars like Antonio Di Natale and Tommaso Baldanzi, the club has earned a reputation as a launchpad for the next generation of soccer players.

As one of the smaller clubs in Serie A, Italy’s top soccer league, Empoli FC must outcompete wealthier rivals by identifying and developing emerging talent faster and more effectively.

Scouting for new soccer talent has become a race against time. Thousands of players vie for attention, while rival clubs use advanced tools and networks to gain an edge. For Empoli FC, managing the sheer volume of data—from live match reports and performance metrics to in-person scout evaluations—was becoming an overwhelming challenge. Traditional methods were no longer enough to keep pace, and any delay in analyzing data could mean missing star players.

“The world of soccer moves fast,” says Armando Perna, Chief Scout of Empoli FC. “If we aren’t ahead in identifying talent, we risk losing top prospects who could define our future success.”

Empoli FC’s leadership recognized that they could not rely on tradition and intuition alone to stay competitive. “Our scouting has always been strong, but given today’s challenges, we wanted to enhance it with something that could match the pace and precision we strive for,” Perna explains.