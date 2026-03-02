Ajman is one of the smallest and one of the most agile emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ajman began its digital transformation journey in 2017 by creating the Department of Digital Ajman, a new department dedicated to increase efficiency in the city and improve the lives of its residents. At the heart of this effort is the Ajman Service Bus (AJSB), a critical integration platform that enables tens of thousands of daily transactions by connecting local, federal, and private-sector organizations.

Despite its importance, the Department of Digital Ajman faced significant challenges, including difficulty for processing large volumes of data over extended periods, a critical requirement for audits and the maintenance of seven years of historical records. In addition, handling this data was manually demanding.

As adoption of digital services increased, the Department of Digital Ajman faced growing operational and data challenges. Managing and retaining large volumes of transactional data—required for audits and long-term compliance—became complex and resource intensive, with many processes still handled manually and difficult to scale.

Limited visibility into hosted services further restricted the ability to monitor performance, optimize operations, or measure the impact of initiatives such as paperless government. Citizens experienced friction through repeated document requests, while leaders lacked centralized, real-time insights to track service performance, environmental impact, and progress toward efficiency and sustainability goals.

To meet rising expectations and advance its vision of a fully digital society, the department recognized the need to accelerate transformation through greater automation, centralized data management, and real-time insights to support informed decision-making.