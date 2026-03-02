How the Department of Digital Ajman achieved AED 8.6 million in savings while delivering faster, more sustainable digital services for citizens.
Ajman is one of the smallest and one of the most agile emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ajman began its digital transformation journey in 2017 by creating the Department of Digital Ajman, a new department dedicated to increase efficiency in the city and improve the lives of its residents. At the heart of this effort is the Ajman Service Bus (AJSB), a critical integration platform that enables tens of thousands of daily transactions by connecting local, federal, and private-sector organizations.
Despite its importance, the Department of Digital Ajman faced significant challenges, including difficulty for processing large volumes of data over extended periods, a critical requirement for audits and the maintenance of seven years of historical records. In addition, handling this data was manually demanding.
As adoption of digital services increased, the Department of Digital Ajman faced growing operational and data challenges. Managing and retaining large volumes of transactional data—required for audits and long-term compliance—became complex and resource intensive, with many processes still handled manually and difficult to scale.
Limited visibility into hosted services further restricted the ability to monitor performance, optimize operations, or measure the impact of initiatives such as paperless government. Citizens experienced friction through repeated document requests, while leaders lacked centralized, real-time insights to track service performance, environmental impact, and progress toward efficiency and sustainability goals.
To meet rising expectations and advance its vision of a fully digital society, the department recognized the need to accelerate transformation through greater automation, centralized data management, and real-time insights to support informed decision-making.
IBM joined as a strategic partner, bringing specialized expertise to complement the Department of Digital Ajman’s existing capabilities and strengthen the Emirate’s digital ecosystem. Together, they focused on simplifying operational complexity, improving real-time visibility, and creating a scalable foundation to support Ajman’s vision of a fully digital society.
To achieve this, IBM and the department implemented a connected, real-time digital platform. Red Hat OpenShift provided a scalable, resilient cloud-native environment to host applications and workloads, supporting the growth of Ajman’s digital services. IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration unified systems, applications, and data across government entities, replacing fragmented workflows. IBM Event Automation enabled the technical foundation for real-time events distribution and processing. The streaming foundation handled high-volume data processing efficiently and transformed raw data into actionable insights.
Building on these capabilities, the platform supported internal initiatives such as a centralized dashboard, giving stakeholders a comprehensive view of service performance and operational metrics. With insights from event automation and event processing, teams could monitor effectiveness, align operations with strategic goals, and deliver faster, more accessible, and tailored services for citizens.
But the transformation went beyond technology. IBM’s team worked closely with the department to ensure the integrated platform fit seamlessly with operational and strategic goals. This alignment empowered local government entities to launch integrated service bundles, allowing teams to focus on what matters most: serving citizens and delivering a seamless, exceptional digital experience.
By establishing a connected, real-time digital platform with IBM, the Department of Digital Ajman moved from manual, fragmented operations to a more automated and transparent model of service delivery. Government entities gained the ability to see, understand, and act on service data as it flowed across the Ajman Service Bus, transforming how services were managed and delivered.
A centralized dashboard, developed internally by Digital Ajman and supported by event processing, gave stakeholders a comprehensive view of service performance and operational metrics. With greater visibility, teams automated reporting, reduced manual effort, and streamlined operations - cutting tasks to under 5 minutes and enabling the seamless processing of 50,000+ daily transactions.
These operational gains translated directly into better citizen experiences. Integrated services reduced duplication across departments, eliminating repeated requests for the same documents.
The shift to digital also delivered significant sustainability benefits. By reducing paper usage, the department saved two million sheets of paper in 2025 alone. “We’ve saved 8.6 million AED and preserved 514 trees,” said Hind Al Shamsi, Section Manager – Systems and Applications Sustainability. “We’re not just improving operations, we’re building a more sustainable, citizen-focused future.”
Department of Digital Ajman was established in 2017 to develop digital channels that provide smart government services to the citizens of Ajman, the smallest of the United Arab Emirates. It strives to provide high quality, responsive, integrated and innovative government services to the public anytime, anywhere. Digital Ajman is headquartered in the city of Ajman.
Empower your organization to automate workflows and deliver real-time insights for smarter, faster, and more connected services.
© Copyright IBM Corporation February, 2026.
IBM, the IBM logo, and IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.