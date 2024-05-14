CMBC met rising customer expectations for 24/7 banking services by enabling seamless business continuity for one of its most important systems, using a geographically dispersed IBM DB2 pureScale cluster.
To retain its leading market position, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (CMBC) must meet rising customer expectations for 24/7 banking services while keeping costs under tight control.
Advanced database clustering technology from IBM helps CMBC keep its business-critical systems online and available for customers at all times – giving it a competitive advantage over other banks.
