Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) leverages IBM Blockchain technology to create an encrypted ledger that collects Electronic Health Records (EHR), without compromising on data security and regulatory requirements.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collects data on the health of the American public. The organization decided to explore the possibility of tapping into electronic health records (EHRs) as a data source. But there were obvious challenges to be worked out, including the protection of privacy rights and data permissions.
CDC is exploring the potential of IBM Blockchain technology and the IBM Cloud to support its data collection efforts. CDC can tap into new data sources and uncover deeper insights about public health. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) is exploring blockchain and cloud technologies as a way to capture a whole new world of data—including electronic health records (EHRs)—and help ensure that the information stays safe.
