As Cedato’s rapid growth continues, the company easily scales to meet demand with IBM Cloud hosting infrastructure. “Our business metric is how many video impressions we power every month,” says Doron. “We were supporting about five billion a month before we started hosting on a IBM Cloud platform, and now we’ve tripled that number. We power 15 billion video views every month across two million sites and apps.”



The IBM Cloud solution offers the preconfigured options and accelerated infrastructure deployment the startup needs to keep up with the speed of business. “IBM has a great inventory of server configurations,” says Tomer Leicht, Vice President of Research and Development for Cedato. “This is crucial—IBM offers three times the number of options as most other companies and almost instantly provisions the servers when we place an order.”



For Cedato, the IBM brand and global reputation are helpful in underpinning its own compelling value proposition. “The fact that our products are being run and driven on an IBM-powered infrastructure seals the lid on what we’re offering and helps us close deals, especially with customers that are particularly vigilant,” says Doron. “Usually, these companies have been bitten before by services that run on other platforms with less uptime, reliability and integrity.”



Finally, Cedato’s leadership team is confident that the company’s collaborative relationship with IBM will drive continuing innovation and success. “IBM really takes a partner approach to doing business with us, which is what we were looking for,” says Doron. “We see that approach demonstrated in long-term relationship thinking, adapting to our specific needs and working with a win-win mentality.”

