“As one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, Capital Bank Group is also a rising star with Data & AI—leading the way in transforming their areas financial markets”.
“Working with IBM, Capital Bank of Jordan is excited to get started with watsonx to further enhance their ML and AI capabilities. Building on their already existing Netezza workloads, they aim to see how watsonx can bring all their data, including unstructured data, together in a single layer, to help drive predictive analytics, reduce customer churn, identify fraud and risky transactions, and optimize precision target marketing.”
“With watsonx, Capital Bank of Jordan is excited to continue their AI journey and enhancing their internal processes and customer experience.”
Bahaa’ Awartany
Chief Data Officer
Capital Bank of Jordan
Based in Amman, Jordan, Capital Bank (link resides outside of ibm.com) offers commercial and investment banking services and solutions to retail and corporate customers in Jordan, Iraq, UAE and Saudi Arabia. To further expand, Capital Bank acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021, and in 2022 acquired the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its position in the Jordanian and regional banking markets.
