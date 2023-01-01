“As one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, Capital Bank Group is also a rising star with Data & AI—leading the way in transforming their areas financial markets”.



“Working with IBM, Capital Bank of Jordan is excited to get started with watsonx to further enhance their ML and AI capabilities. Building on their already existing Netezza workloads, they aim to see how watsonx can bring all their data, including unstructured data, together in a single layer, to help drive predictive analytics, reduce customer churn, identify fraud and risky transactions, and optimize precision target marketing.”



“With watsonx, Capital Bank of Jordan is excited to continue their AI journey and enhancing their internal processes and customer experience.”

Bahaa’ Awartany

Chief Data Officer

Capital Bank of Jordan