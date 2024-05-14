Home Case Studies Canon Marketing Japan Inc. Canon Marketing Japan Inc.
Canon Marketing Japan Inc. boosted employee productivity and efficiency with 10-fold faster data processing enabled by IBM FlashSystem® storage, configured in a software-defined storage infrastructure managed by IBM Spectrum Storage solutions.
Canon Marketing Japan Inc. was looking to boost employee productivity and satisfaction by improving response times for vital information systems.
The company deployed a software-defined storage infrastructure based on IBM technology, enabling 10-fold faster processing.
Using IBM FlashSystem, we have reduced total wait times by 554 hours across our workforce per day. Junichi Bodaiji Section Manager Canon Marketing Japan Inc.
By improving the speed of online processing, the company cut daily wait times by 554 hours across its workforce, while reducing administrative work and maximizing the value of its IT investments.
Solution components IBM Spectrum Virtualize Storage: IBM FlashSystem®
