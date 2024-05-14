Canon Marketing Japan Inc. boosted employee productivity and efficiency with 10-fold faster data processing enabled by IBM FlashSystem® storage, configured in a software-defined storage infrastructure managed by IBM Spectrum Storage solutions.
Canon Marketing Japan Inc. was looking to boost employee productivity and satisfaction by improving response times for vital information systems.
The company deployed a software-defined storage infrastructure based on IBM technology, enabling 10-fold faster processing.
