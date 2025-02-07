How the Recording Academy uses IBM watsonx to enhance the fan experience at the GRAMMYs®

Through the GRAMMYs®, the Recording Academy® seeks to recognize excellence in the recording arts and sciences and ensure that music remains an indelible part of our culture. When the world’s top recording stars cross the red carpet at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, IBM will be there once again.

This year, the business challenge facing the GRAMMYs paralleled those of other iconic cultural sports and entertainment events: in today’s highly fragmented media landscape, creating cultural impact means driving captivating content across multiple digital channels. Not an easy task when you need to celebrate the achievements and stories of more than 1,000 nominees across nearly 100 categories.

That’s why the Recording Academy partnered with IBM to build a content supply chain that would save hundreds of hours of research, writing and production time while offering creative flexibility and easy review. Powered by the generative capabilities of IBM watsonx, the system provides engaging insights about the personal lives and accomplishments of popular GRAMMY-nominated artists.