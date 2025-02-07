UK Government tests frictionless trade models with Ecosystem of Trust pilots

The UK government’s Ecosystem of Trust is a potential future border model for frictionless trade, which the UK government committed to pilot testing from October 2022 to March 2023.

The pilots made supply chain data directly accessible to the government, used new technologies to preserve goods’ physical integrity and considered how trusted relationships could enable certain controls to be performed by industry rather than the government.

IBM Consulting™ and Maersk led a consortium that included Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe, Maritime Cargo Processing, Pure Electric, Quantexa, Westbridge Foods, WM Morrison Supermarkets and other industry partners. The consortium ran a pilot that provided the government with additional supply chain data for 700,000 consignments. Through the pilots, the UK government found that novel, digital, risk-based methods for border control can provide higher quality data and could decrease decision-making time for goods entering Britain by 17%.