Transforming the future: A journey into model-based systems engineering at Singapore Institute of Technology

“This course was a game-changer,” says Nicole Charmaine Ng, one of the SIT students who took the IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody course. “We didn’t just learn; we applied MBSE to real-world scenarios, such as a new generation air con system, and we used it for early validation to check system behavior and interfaces before it is implemented. This is great for such prototyping but also for enhancing existing systems or identifying issues in a much earlier phase. Thanks to our professors and the support of Enrico Seidel from Continental Automotive, we managed to learn how to master IBM® Rhapsody® in a few weeks.”

“Rhapsody ensures compliance to the systems modelling language notation and is a useful tool to learn MBSE,” says Gregory Mah Jin Long, an SIT student who took the course. “Learning by modelling was essential! Especially after the recent investments of companies such as Hyundai, Dyson and Nvidia, Singapore’s aspirations to become a key innovation and research and development hub in Southeast Asia is becoming a reality and MBSE can accelerate this journey!”

SIT student John Abogado and his groupmates used IBM Rhapsody as a prototype of a thermomix system and explored several new functionalities. John goes straight to the point: “IBM Rhapsody provides us with a comprehensive but simple modelling and design tool that helped us create our thermomix simulation. Furthermore, the integration and support of computer programming in the modelling tool helped us to implement complex features of the thermomix.”