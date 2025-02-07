Transforming financial transparency and trust through integrated resource planning

Athabasca University (AU), Canada’s Open University, is dedicated to removing barriers that restrict access and success within university-level study and increasing equality of educational opportunities for adult learners worldwide.

To support their mission, AU defined their “Imagine” Strategy, which was a five-year plan outlining strategic priority outcomes for the institution. Underpinning the execution and ensuring alignment with their objectives required a collaborative integrated planning process. The challenge was that the annual planning and subsequent forecasting processes were a major obstacle due to access and permission issues to relevant timely information for decision-making, resulting in a lack of collaboration. To fix this, Long Huynh, Director of Decision Support, was brought on board to work with the team to fulfill two objectives:

Roll out a Finance Business Partner (FBP) Program, which focused on building a team of finance folks who could collaborate with faculty members and department heads on financial/business plans, transforming finance into advisors to the business as opposed to compilers and producers of reports.

Streamline the integrated planning and forecasting process, making it easy for users to access information, track variances in spend and initiatives and enable faculty members to re-forecast and ultimately own their numbers.

To assist with this transformation, AU began working with us at ActionKPI—a Performance Management Consultancy specializing in integrated resource planning—to help define a roadmap and phased approach to re-architecting their planning processes and systems. The result was increased buy-in and collaboration from all faculties and departments while increasing the speed and agility of the financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting processes.