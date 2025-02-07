Suzhou Universal Chain Technology’s digital reshaping with IBM hybrid cloud and AI software

As a representative industry leader in the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing sector, Suzhou Universal Chain’s digitalization and intelligent transformation go beyond just optimizing and integrating its IT systems. They believe that a unified and modernized business process management automation platform is crucial for improving the company’s operational efficiency.

In the past, Suzhou Universal Chain relied mainly on offline communication for business process execution, leading to information gaps between different departments. This resulted in high communication costs from order to delivery and often made it difficult to meet delivery deadlines. Production management was also primarily based on experiential judgment, leading to frequent last-minute procurement of raw materials, which posed cost-management risks and caused delays in tracking procurement progress. Moreover, Suzhou Universal Chain lacked real-time feedback on the status of order placement to production to delivery, and there were no processes in place to handle exceptional situations.

With the assistance of the IBM Customer Success Manager team, Suzhou Universal Chain adopted the Business Automation Workflow (BAW) capabilities in IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation as an enterprise-level solution to integrate their business systems and manage process approvals with full visibility of their business processes.

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation provides an integrated and coordinated software platform for process improvement and BAW lifecycle management, showcasing its advantages in process management and business rules management. Its robustness and high performance—required for critical task solutions—also enable customers to build the workflow and visualization process platform they need.

In addition to BAW, IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation also encompasses intelligent automation capabilities like rules engine and document management, which can be rapidly expanded horizontally in the future to support more of the customers’ intelligent automation needs.

Currently, Suzhou Universal Chain utilizes IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation to establish a unified business-process-automation management platform. The platform has a relatively simple development interface so the company’s IT team can easily develop new business processes according to new business requirements. Moreover, the development process is fast, debugging is convenient and quick, and deployment is easy.

The developed processes can be easily integrated with other systems and come with a built-in content and rules engine, meeting Suzhou Universal Chain’s needs for a simplified rules engine. Furthermore, from a technical perspective, the platform offers comprehensive process visualization, enabling effective management of complex internal processes and process compliance monitoring.

Built on a hybrid cloud foundation of Red Hat OpenShift, the platform allows customers to easily switch between different underlying infrastructures, henceforth simplifying Suzhou Universal Chain’s unified management of its applications, data and business processes in a hybrid IT environment.

Ms. Huang Yadan, General Manager of Suzhou Universal Chain, said, “Over the past six months, with the help of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, we have successfully streamlined various links and systems in our order-to-delivery process and achieved seamless integration and support for our business through interconnected IT systems. The IBM Customer Success Manager team also enabled our IT team with hands-on skills through a series of modernization workshops and fostered a collaborative and mutually beneficial environment. This is exactly the success we are looking forward to.”