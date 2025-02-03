Reducing defects and downtime with AI-enabled automated inspections

The IBM Inspection Suite improved the client’s quality inspection process without requiring coding. The client found the system to be simple to train and deploy, without the need for data scientists. The system learned quickly from images of acceptable and defective work products, which enabled the solution to be up and running within a matter of weeks. The implementation costs were also lower than those of viable alternatives.

The ability to deliver AI-enabled automation by using an intuitive process in their plants allowed this client to scale this user-friendly technology rapidly across numerous other facilities where it aided in over 30 million inspections. The customer almost immediately realized measurable success due to the significant reduction in defects.

Voted on by the leaders of the client’s technical community, the client awarded their annual IT Innovation award to IBM for the technology they believed delivered the greatest value-driving innovation to their company. In presenting the award, the client’s executives declared that a discussion with IBM about transformation led to a focus on improving manufacturing quality with AI automation.

The Inspection Suite supported the client’s quality initiatives with in-station process control and quality remediation at the point of assembly or installation. The solution also provided continuous process improvement that is helping the client lower repair and warranty costs, while improving their customer satisfaction.