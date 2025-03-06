Put AI to Work – with Focus on Right Use Cases and Co-creation with IBM Client Engineering

An enterprise ability to innovate is the core differentiator to stay relevant in today’s business landscape. As AI set a higher pace on transformation and digitalization, companies need to respond to changing market conditions and customer demands quicker than ever before.

To support clients and partners on their mission of innovating at speed, IBM has invested in Client Engineering, a deeply skilled and multi-disciplinary squad who deliver proof of experience, with a value and human-centered approach. During our engagements clients subject matter experts and IBM experts co-create new solutions allowing clients to explore value of IBM technology at speed – all achieved within a 4-week timeframe. In 2023, our Client Engineering team in the Nordics conducted over 100 engagements across various sectors, including finance, telco, retail, government, and across different use cases.