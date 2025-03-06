Put AI to Work – with Focus on Right Use Cases and Co-creation with IBM Client Engineering

An enterprise ability to innovate is the core differentiator to stay relevant in today’s business landscape. As AI set a higher pace on transformation and digitalization, companies need to respond to changing market conditions and customer demands quicker than ever before.
To support clients and partners on their mission of innovating at speed, IBM has invested in Client Engineering, a deeply skilled and multi-disciplinary squad who deliver proof of experience, with a value and human-centered approach. During our engagements clients subject matter experts and IBM experts co-create new solutions allowing clients to explore value of IBM technology at speed – all achieved within a 4-week timeframe. In 2023, our Client Engineering team in the Nordics conducted over 100 engagements across various sectors, including finance, telco, retail, government, and across different use cases.
With the rise of generative AI in 2023 – that has been nothing short of remarkable – there is an urge to drive innovation powered by the capabilities of AI. In fact, companies in Europe are already on the fast-track to adopt AI – about 82% of European leaders recently surveyed have already deployed generative AI or intend to deploy generative AI in the next year.
In Sweden, businesses are already driving results with AI. Just over the last couple of months, we have completed multiple engagements supporting clients and partners to explore watsonx, IBM’s AI and data platform. The solution helps companies adopt AI that is open, targeted, trusted and empowering and ultimately, use AI to develop new innovative solutions and products.
IBM Client engineering engagements always focus on client’s context and use cases, which makes business outcomes and value created tangible. But if new to AI, here is some guidance on where to start for defining your use case:
As we interlock with clients, we see core use cases areas in focus that are most in-demand by companies as they explore generative AI. These are Customer Service (support employee work by partly automating workflows), HR/Talent transformation (support recruitment and talent development) and Marketing (using generative AI for creating and curating content). In every use case, the key to success lies in seamlessly aligning business and technology strategies. This involves identifying use cases with client subject matter experts to pinpoint areas where AI can be effectively implemented within the company.
For decades, IBM has been at the forefront of breakthroughs in AI — from the world’s first checkers playing program to building an AI supercomputer in the cloud. A recent study by Digital Science finds that IBM is leading in Gen AI developments by the number of patents registered in the area. We invite you to partner with us and our growing network of business partners, we are ready to support you on your AI mission. A first step towards exploring your use cases is easy – simply reach out to us:
Emma Bachner
Senior Client Engineering Squad Leader, IBM Technology Northern Central Eastern Europe (LinkedIn)
Let’s create!