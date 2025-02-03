Protecting revenue and keeping applications online through intelligent routing

When the availability and performance of online applications and websites are truly critical, organizations typically use one or more CDNs to route web traffic intelligently. CDNs provide alternative routes to domain name system (DNS) servers so that web addresses can continue to be translated into numerical IP addresses even when the preferred DNS is unavailable.

For most organizations, a single CDN is more than sufficient. However, at GlobalDots, we serve some of the world’s most demanding businesses. Typically, they’re major players in industry verticals where every second counts, such as finance and e-commerce. They’ve often grown from a free DNS provider to a premium DNS provider and more than one CDN.

For these companies, impaired DNS performance or service might represent an enormous loss of revenue. Conversely, enhanced DNS speed and resilience might significantly increase their revenue.

That’s where we come in: the GlobalDots Super CDN service adds another layer of intelligent routing on top of multiple CDNs, as we work with more than 30 of them. Not every organization needs a multi-CDN or multi-DNS setup. But for those that do, we provide a highly automated premium service that embeds IBM® NS1 Connect® and IBM Instana® Observability.