Personalize retail insights with Boxes and IBM watsonx

I remember being a 7-year-old, eagerly awaiting the end of the school day to join my father at work. He was a pioneering entrepreneur in Uruguay and my greatest mentor, developing vending machines that helped brands adapt to evolving consumer behavior.

In 2024, the retail industry is once again in need of a modern approach to meet consumer demand. That’s why I created Boxes, to help retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies better engage consumers within brick-and-mortar locations by bringing products closer to them and tapping into new markets.

At Boxes, we believe this can be accomplished by offering an easily deployable device that helps brands dispense samples, track consumer demand, gather insights and generate buyer-ready reports.

Today, our team, based in Houston, Texas and Uruguay, is thrilled to announce the integration of IBM watsonx™ Assistant into our platform. This addition enhances the retail insights experience by personalizing it. With watsonx Assistant now integrated, consumers can effortlessly ask questions about brands or products and even sample new products through our devices.