Empowering security excellence: The dynamic partnership between FreeDivision and IBM

When PeHtoo, a Czech manufacturer, was attacked by a ransomware hacker, it engaged FreeDivision to help it recover. Ivan Eminger, CEO of PeHtoo, tells the story:

“By our standards, we have invested considerable resources in IT operations and security. Unfortunately, it turns out that this alone was not enough. We were attacked by a ransomware hacker. Our data was completely stolen and then encrypted. We had to start rebuilding the company from scratch.

Fortunately, FreeDivision experts helped us set up new IT processes and security standards. Thanks to its MDR services, we have a constant overview of all user processes started in our company infrastructure and any deviation from normal user behavior is immediately addressed in an isolated environment outside of production operations. Combined with network security and a next-generation security gateway at the perimeter, we are now much better prepared to counter existing threats, allowing us to focus on the core activities of our business with greater peace of mind.”