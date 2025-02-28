Make Music Count embeds watsonx to make perfect music with math

Early on, we identified that math instruction needs to include the experiences and cultures of kids in class. We saw that students were getting left behind in their math studies, in large part because they didn’t see themselves reflected in the curriculum. As we began developing Make Music Count, conversation was at the core. We found that creating opportunities for dialogue empowered students to take ownership over their own education. On average, we see an average increase of 28% in a student’s score from pre- to post-test, and our app sees 100% engagement during each student’s session, as students are self-motivated to complete each session in order to experience the song in full.

To help deliver on this, our team built a virtual assistant to coordinate discussions among multiple students. Now teachers within our partner school districts are given time back for productivity because students are able to navigate through our supplemental STEAM and SEL curriculum on their own at their own pace.

Teachers and tutors can now spend more time personalizing their lessons with students in-person, while the chat function can help get students up-and-running and ask more basic questions. The AI will learn question patterns over time, and we are excited about the insights it will compile to help us guide our curriculum in the future.