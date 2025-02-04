Judicial systems are turning to AI to help manage vast quantities of data and expedite case resolution

The judiciary, like the legal system in general, is considered one of the largest “text processing industries.” Language, documents, and texts are the raw material of legal and judicial work. That data plays a crucial role in the judicial system, helping investigators, lawyers and judges fit together the circumstances surrounding a particular case in an effort to see that justice is served.

As such, the judiciary has long been a field ripe for the use of technologies like automation to support the processing of documents. Efforts to further expand the use of emerging technologies to address this ongoing need put responsible artificial intelligence (AI) at the center of possible solutions.

The legal system has undergone a big transformation thanks to the adoption of technology. With digitization adopted by law firms and court systems, a trove of data in the form of court opinions, statutes, regulations, books, practice guides, law reviews, legal white papers and news reports are available to be used to train both traditional and generative AI foundation models by judicial agencies. These models could then be used by the court’s staff to help organize, search and summarize decades worth of legal text.

As the use cases of AI and other technologies continue to permeate the judiciary, judges, lawyers and staff must continue to be at the center of all decisions. Courts, and the legal system as a whole, must also be on alert for bias in data and algorithms that might have the potential to perpetuate inequalities those same courts seek to root out by deploying systems rooted on principles of trustworthy AI such as transparency and explainability, so all stakeholders understand how the system was trained, how it works and what’s the scope of its use.