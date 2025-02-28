IBM and business partner bring intelligent equipment maintenance to automotive company with IBM Maximo

IBM® recently announced that it has worked with its business partner, Beijing Shuto Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as Shuto Technology) to help a joint venture Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in China to obtain information in an accurate and cost-effective way for on-site technicians. This makes the client’s equipment repair work more efficient and improves the reliability of its equipment.
Founded in 2006, Shuto Technology is a leading asset management solution provider in China that focuses on helping industry-leading enterprises build asset operation and management platforms, and empower their core competitiveness through digitalization. With the professional ability and rich accumulation in the field of asset management, Shuto provides full-stack services of asset management (EAM) for hundreds of industry leading enterprises. Shuto also combines IBM Maximo® best practices and international standards (e.g. ISO55000), various business, process and data standards, management strategies and KPI systems that cover the asset lifecycle to form the best practices of asset management (EAM) in various industries.
In today’s automotive industry—with its rapid growth and increased market competition—improving equipment stability, reducing maintenance costs and improving production quality have become top priorities. However, for large automotive enterprises, the traditional equipment management and maintenance methods are faced with many challenges:
To cope with these challenges, a major joint-venture automotive enterprise in China needs a holistic approach to achieve rapid access to equipment knowledge, intelligent diagnosis of faults, and expert online guidance, to make the maintenance process standardized, intelligent and transparent. Likewise, the venture looks to reduce costs and increase efficiency while enhancing user satisfaction and improving the comprehensive benefits of enterprise asset management.
Based on the AI-powered capabilities of IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), Shuto Technology joins hands with IBM Client Success Team and IBM China Development Lab to provide intelligent knowledge mapping, AI intelligent maintenance diagnosis, and AR remote maintenance assistance for the maintenance work of this automobile enterprise, making it an AI-powered EAM assistant.
The introduction of these features empowers maintenance personnel with all-around support and guidance, enabling them to quickly and accurately locate problems and provide solutions, as well as realize instant assistance from remote experts through AR-augmented reality technology, which improves maintenance personnel’s digital one-man capabilities, shortens mean time to repair (MTTR) by an average of 25% and improves maintenance efficiency while dramatically reducing the cost of enterprise equipment operation and maintenance.
Specifically, IBM Maximo Application Suite’s Intelligent Maintenance Assistant (Maximo Assist) can provide enterprises with the following capabilities:
Through the deployment of IBM Maximo Application Suite Intelligent Maintenance Assistant (Maximo Assist), the automobile enterprise has gained the following benefits:
Through the creation of the “four pools,” around the “knowledge accumulation–knowledge sharing–skills evaluation–skills inheritance” training model, the client manages to improve equipment management and employee competence, providing a merit-based motivation mechanism of performance bonuses, promotion and recognition, with the “four pools” at the core.
After adopting IBM Maximo Assist, the client’s equipment maintenance efficiency improvement has begun to bear fruit, shortening average repair time from 13 minutes to 9 minutes. For next steps, Shuto Technology and IBM will continuously deepen and expand the application of the intelligent maintenance assistant, integrate with more information systems (e.g. production systems, IoT platforms etc.) of the client to optimize data sharing and business synergy.
At the same time, the two companies will help the client expand its use of Maximo Assist, build a unified equipment knowledge sharing and management platform, create an expert pool at the group level, and build a cross-region and cross-factory remote maintenance guidance and service center.
As Zhu Shufeng, General Manager of Shuto Technology said, “Intelligent digital transformation is the future of enterprises, and IBM Maximo is an ideal solution for achieving that goal. The successful implementation of this project not only reflects the leading position of Shuto Technology in the field of enterprise asset management, but also highlights our deep understanding and practice of combining innovation with equipment maintenance. Shuto Technology will maintain a close partnership with IBM, accelerate our R&D efforts and deployment, and continuously innovate to build a more intelligent and efficient equipment management ecosystem that provides our clients with sustainable growth and value add.”