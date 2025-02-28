IBM and business partner bring intelligent equipment maintenance to automotive company with IBM Maximo

IBM® recently announced that it has worked with its business partner, Beijing Shuto Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as Shuto Technology) to help a joint venture Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in China to obtain information in an accurate and cost-effective way for on-site technicians. This makes the client’s equipment repair work more efficient and improves the reliability of its equipment.

Founded in 2006, Shuto Technology is a leading asset management solution provider in China that focuses on helping industry-leading enterprises build asset operation and management platforms, and empower their core competitiveness through digitalization. With the professional ability and rich accumulation in the field of asset management, Shuto provides full-stack services of asset management (EAM) for hundreds of industry leading enterprises. Shuto also combines IBM Maximo® best practices and international standards (e.g. ISO55000), various business, process and data standards, management strategies and KPI systems that cover the asset lifecycle to form the best practices of asset management (EAM) in various industries.

In today’s automotive industry—with its rapid growth and increased market competition—improving equipment stability, reducing maintenance costs and improving production quality have become top priorities. However, for large automotive enterprises, the traditional equipment management and maintenance methods are faced with many challenges:

Technical difficulties in maintenance: With the continuous transformation of automotive technology and process, maintenance technology is also constantly upgrading. Maintenance workers need to consume a lot of energy to check up the equipment data to understand and learn new skills, resulting in not only low maintenance efficiency, but also leading to a decline in employee satisfaction and loyalty.

High cost of equipment maintenance: Due to the many auto parts, maintenance personnel need to master a more comprehensive failure analysis and diagnosis capabilities, resulting in a lot of investment in manpower, material and financial resources. This will make it harder to transfer existing skillsets in talents enablement.

Unstable maintenance quality: The traditional maintenance approach relies on personal experience and the capabilities of maintenance workers. It is difficult to investigate the root cause due to the lack of professional technical guidance and unstable quality of maintenance that leads to frequent failures. The stability and lifecycle of the equipment is also decreasing, which is prone to production quality problems such as low yield rate.

To cope with these challenges, a major joint-venture automotive enterprise in China needs a holistic approach to achieve rapid access to equipment knowledge, intelligent diagnosis of faults, and expert online guidance, to make the maintenance process standardized, intelligent and transparent. Likewise, the venture looks to reduce costs and increase efficiency while enhancing user satisfaction and improving the comprehensive benefits of enterprise asset management.

Based on the AI-powered capabilities of IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), Shuto Technology joins hands with IBM Client Success Team and IBM China Development Lab to provide intelligent knowledge mapping, AI intelligent maintenance diagnosis, and AR remote maintenance assistance for the maintenance work of this automobile enterprise, making it an AI-powered EAM assistant.

The introduction of these features empowers maintenance personnel with all-around support and guidance, enabling them to quickly and accurately locate problems and provide solutions, as well as realize instant assistance from remote experts through AR-augmented reality technology, which improves maintenance personnel’s digital one-man capabilities, shortens mean time to repair (MTTR) by an average of 25% and improves maintenance efficiency while dramatically reducing the cost of enterprise equipment operation and maintenance.

Specifically, IBM Maximo Application Suite’s Intelligent Maintenance Assistant (Maximo Assist) can provide enterprises with the following capabilities:

Intelligent Maintenance Knowledge Graphs: Intelligent Maintenance Knowledge Graph function utilizes AI technology through the import of equipment documentation, and uses knowledge extraction capabilities to establish a full-text search knowledge graph, provide a fast and accurate knowledge base, help on-site personnel give independent solution to technical problems, and provide rapid access to equipment and maintenance information.

AI intelligent maintenance diagnosis: AI intelligent maintenance and diagnosis uses AI technology and intelligent diagnostic models to guide technicians in diagnosing faults in the form of questions and answers. Likewise, it provides the percentage of fault possibility through AI diagnostic model analysis and formulates a fast and accurate maintenance plan. At the same time, the diagnostic process bolsters the accuracy of model analysis with the help of the powerful self-learning ability of AI, to continually improve through the use and feedback.