If you play fantasy football, you are no stranger to data-driven decision-making. Every week during football season, an estimated 60 million Americans pore over player statistics, point projections and trade proposals, looking for those elusive insights to guide their roster decisions and lead them to victory. But numbers only tell half the story.

For the past seven years, ESPN has worked closely with IBM to help tell the whole tale. And this year, ESPN Fantasy Football is using AI models built with watsonx to provide 11 million fantasy managers with a data-rich, AI-infused experience that transcends traditional statistics.

In fantasy football, success hinges on decisions fueled by information and insights. Each football season, millions of articles, blog posts, podcasts and videos are produced by the media, offering expert analysis on everything from player performance to injury reports. Every week, dedicated fans analyze player statistics, projections and trade options, all in pursuit of that elusive edge. However, the challenge lies in harnessing the wealth of “unstructured” data that permeates the sports media landscape. For decades, this treasure trove of expertise went largely untapped by fantasy footballers, who could only consume a tiny fraction of this precious content. Not anymore.

To identify and distill the insights locked inside this sea of data, ESPN and IBM tapped into the power of watsonx—IBM’s new AI and data platform for business—to build AI models that understand the language of football. The models are expected to produce more than 48 billion insights for fantasy manager this year—everything from recommending mutually beneficial trade opportunities to identifying waiver wire players that are best suited to meet a team’s specific needs.