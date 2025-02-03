IBM Consulting augments expertise with AWS Competencies: A win-win for clients

In today’s dynamic economic landscape, businesses demand continuous innovation and speed of execution. At IBM Consulting®, our unwavering focus on partnerships and shared commitment to delivering enterprise-level solutions to mutual clients have been core to our success.
We are thrilled to announce that IBM® has recently gained five competencies from Amazon Web Services (AWS) in vital domains including Cloud Operations, Internet of Things (IoT), Life Sciences, Mainframe Modernization, and Telecommunications. With these credentials, IBM further establishes its position as a trusted AWS Premier Partner, showcasing a total of 19 competencies, 17 service validations, and over 500 successful AWS client launches. These new competencies deepen the expertise that IBM Consulting brings and significantly enhance its ability to deliver value across various industries and use cases.
Complementing IBM Consulting’s capabilities, are its 24,000+ active AWS Certifications and the commitment to expand its AWS generative AI services skillset by end of 2024. IBM Consulting remains dedicated to enhancing its capabilities and industry expertise to drive innovation forward with Generative AI (gen AI) and Security embedded in each of its offerings.
IBM Consulting brings decades of proven application modernization experience and a comprehensive range of services, methodologies, and tools to help clients find the optimal approach to use innovations in mainframe modernization application.
With the achievement of the AWS Mainframe Modernization Competency, IBM Consulting has demonstrated its ability to assist clients in designing hybrid cloud strategies that accelerate mainframe application modernization, develop cloud-native applications, and drive IT automation with IBM Z and AWS. This collaborative approach enables businesses to innovate faster, maximize investment value, and augment existing skills. The transformation at clients like Toyota Financial Services exemplifies the tangible benefits of this approach.
The telecommunications industry is rapidly evolving due to technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations. In this dynamic landscape, partnering with consultants possessing deep industry expertise and cloud proficiency is crucial. IBM is proud to be recognized as an AWS Telco Competency Launch Partner, highlighting its ability to drive impactful transformations for clients in Operations Support Systems (OSS), Business Support Systems (BSS), and Networks by using advanced AWS technologies. With the AWS Telecom Competency, IBM Consulting stands out among select partners that are equipped to assist clients across critical telecom domains, including OSS, BSS, and Network services using AWS technologies.
The modernization of business support systems into cloud-native, catalog-driven digital platforms is a testament to the commitment IBM has to innovation. Using AI-first principles, we enhance customer care by delivering personalized, proactive, and predictive interactions. These platforms are designed to be multi-tenant, with a zero-touch mindset, and enriched with data and AI capabilities. Through intent-based orchestration and closed-loop automation, IBM Consulting empowers Communication SeHrvice Providers (CSPs) to optimize efficiencies and enhance service agility.
The AWS Life Sciences Competency status puts IBM among a distinguished group of organizations that are focused on expediting their client’s journey to enhance the patient experience and drive innovative breakthroughs. This designation acknowledges IBM as an AWS partner with both business and technical proficiency, as well as a proven track record in Life Sciences implementations, migrations, and innovations on the AWS cloud. This achievement reflects IBM’s extensive investment and decades of experience in building a robust life sciences practice, benefiting global customers of all sizes and spanning various value chains, including esteemed organizations including Merck and Holi Pharma.
Managing hybrid, multi-cloud environments often demand significant time, resources, and specialized skills. With the AWS Cloud Operations Competency, IBM has proven its ability to address these challenges by delivering solutions that enable customers to securely and efficiently set up, build, migrate, and operate in the cloud with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations, governance, optimization, compliance, and auditing in addition to monitoring and observability.
Expanding on our collaboration with AWS in Cloud Ops, IBM offers innovative solutions that are tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients like J&J, One such solution is Site Reliability Engineering Now (SRE Now), provides flexible just-in-time managed services for SRE teams. The IBM Consulting Platform Services asset offers clients insights into their application portfolio with gen AI powered root cause analysis and remediation. IBM’s FinOps and Sustainability Now (FOS Now) solution integrates essential cloud operations capabilities with IBM Apptio, IBM Turbonomic, and other partner technologies, providing holistic insights, actionable intelligence, and AI-infused operational execution for clients.
Over the years, IoT technology has evolved significantly, revolutionizing industries by enabling the monitoring and analysis of physical aspects, thus enhancing product, service, and experiential offerings through the integration of digital and physical realms. IBM’s achievement of the AWS IoT Competency proves clients have seamless connectivity, efficient data management, cybersecurity, and system integration.
Clients can now navigate IoT implementation with greater ease and confidence. With the combined expertise and reliability of IBM and AWS have access to a comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities to develop, deploy, and manage their IoT applications more efficiently and effectively. IBM Consulting’s solutions like Digital Twins, CVI (Connected Vehicles Insights) have been implemented successfully.
In essence, our extensive capabilities, expertise, and partnerships with AWS empower clients to innovate, transform, and thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.