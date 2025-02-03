IBM Consulting augments expertise with AWS Competencies: A win-win for clients

In today’s dynamic economic landscape, businesses demand continuous innovation and speed of execution. At IBM Consulting®, our unwavering focus on partnerships and shared commitment to delivering enterprise-level solutions to mutual clients have been core to our success.

We are thrilled to announce that IBM® has recently gained five competencies from Amazon Web Services (AWS) in vital domains including Cloud Operations, Internet of Things (IoT), Life Sciences, Mainframe Modernization, and Telecommunications. With these credentials, IBM further establishes its position as a trusted AWS Premier Partner, showcasing a total of 19 competencies, 17 service validations, and over 500 successful AWS client launches. These new competencies deepen the expertise that IBM Consulting brings and significantly enhance its ability to deliver value across various industries and use cases.

Complementing IBM Consulting’s capabilities, are its 24,000+ active AWS Certifications and the commitment to expand its AWS generative AI services skillset by end of 2024. IBM Consulting remains dedicated to enhancing its capabilities and industry expertise to drive innovation forward with Generative AI (gen AI) and Security embedded in each of its offerings.