IBM and TechD partner to securely share data and power insights with gen AI

As technology expands, at TechD, we know that the quality of generative AI (gen AI) depends on accurate data sourcing. A reliable and trustworthy data source is essential for sharing information across departments. Through the implementation of generative AI we are able to expand our knowledge to many individuals easily, quickly and efficiently becoming a resource.
In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, immediate responses are crucial for delivering outstanding user experiences.
Our partnership with IBM facilitates the delivery of scalable solutions, rapidly implementable by organizations. This addresses data management, conversational interface and natural language processing needs with efficiency. Our solution is a combination of IBM Db2, IBM watsonx™ Assistant and NeuralSeek.
By using IBM Db2, IBM watsonx Assistant and NeuralSeek, we offer a comprehensive solution that streamlines data management, enhances accessibility, and helps to ensure security and integrity across your enterprise.
Together, these technologies empower organizations to develop powerful and intelligent conversational interfaces that effectively understand, reason and respond to user inquiries.
Our integrated solution combines rapid data access with advanced natural language processing capabilities, allowing you to effortlessly engage with users Whether addressing customer queries or offering instant support, our solution caters to diverse needs.
We help clients experience the transformative benefits of AI-driven insights and efficiency by seamlessly integrating our solution into existing workflows. By enhancing user adoption and proficiency, clients can unlock the full potential of data while helping to ensure utmost privacy and security.
You can tailor training programs to match the unique roles, responsibilities and proficiency levels of your team members. Through comprehensive initial and ongoing training sessions, you empower your staff with the skills needed for continuous skill development and confident usage.
You are also invited to join our monthly webinars, where you can gain deeper insights into our products and learn best practices for implementation and usage.
A prominent family-owned retail enterprise in the United States harnessed the power of IBM and NeuralSeek solutions to redefine its online shopping with IBM watsonx Assistant with NeuralSeek analytics. This integration bridged virtual and in-store experiences, enhancing customer engagement. The use of the Db2 database and rapid deployment facilitated swift adaptation to evolving market demands.
This approach seamlessly delivered personalized product descriptions, facilitating retrieving relevant information and providing tailored assistance. Retrieval augmented generation technology improved call center efficiency, alleviated customer frustration and provided invaluable insights into shopper behavior. Streamlined access to effective product descriptions maintained a competitive advantage in online retail.
Implementation of IBM Db2, IBM watsonx Assistant and NeuralSeek enabled the company to promptly address customer needs in a highly personalized manner, thereby empowering informed decision-making through a profound understanding of its online shopper demographic. This holistic approach not only helped to ensure customer satisfaction but also solidified the company’s position as an innovative industry leader committed to excellence.