IBM and TechD partner to securely share data and power insights with gen AI

As technology expands, at TechD, we know that the quality of generative AI (gen AI) depends on accurate data sourcing. A reliable and trustworthy data source is essential for sharing information across departments. Through the implementation of generative AI we are able to expand our knowledge to many individuals easily, quickly and efficiently becoming a resource.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, immediate responses are crucial for delivering outstanding user experiences.

Our partnership with IBM facilitates the delivery of scalable solutions, rapidly implementable by organizations. This addresses data management, conversational interface and natural language processing needs with efficiency. Our solution is a combination of IBM Db2, IBM watsonx™ Assistant and NeuralSeek.