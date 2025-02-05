IBM and TCS team up to drive hybrid cloud adoption using IBM Power Virtual Server

Financial institutions have complex regulatory, compliance and security requirements, in addition to specific user expectations. Meeting these requirements necessitates a meticulous focus on architecture, controls and testing. The banking sector operates within highly intricate and sensitive IT and application environments, and both IBM and TCS possess the expertise to handle regulatory-driven requirements of this nature. Accomplishing such projects and workloads requires precision, diligence and substantial experience.

TCS and IBM have partnered to assist clients in accelerating their digital transformation and delivering better business outcomes. We worked with a UK-based financial institution that sought to reduce the cost and improve the disaster-recovery capabilities of their on-prem infrastructure. This infrastructure was limiting the client’s ability to meet user and market demands. The client approached TCS to modernize their AS400 environment and move their data and applications to a new cloud-based infrastructure while maintaining the same Citrix network access for users.

TCS and IBM collaborated closely to address the challenge presented by the client. Within four weeks, the teams completed a proof of concept (POC), which was approved by the customer. TCS then signed a three-year agreement to use IBM Power Virtual Server and IBM Cloud. Working closely with IBM, the TCS team established a new environment (IBM i, Windows, Citrix, Network) in IBM Cloud, thoroughly tested the solution and successfully migrated the client’s data and application solutions to IBM Cloud.

The project has had a significant impact on the client’s business. In addition to improved system and application performance compared to the previous on-premises environment, the client substantially improved their disaster-recovery (DR) posture, which included a new active DR capability. In addition, the client was able to reduce their annual infrastructure spending by over USD 300,000 and IBM iSeries capacity by 40%.

They also gained new capabilities to scale up and down their development, test and DR environments based on daily demand requirements. Furthermore, they met or exceeded all existing latency performance and high-availability requirements for their users. Finally, the client experienced enhancements in security, resiliency, capacity and energy efficiency as a result of migrating their workloads to IBM Power Virtual Server.

In addition, the TCS team was able to manage inbound and outbound networking using IBM Direct Link and improve the client’s storage and archive retrieval posture by converting on-prem physical tape stores to virtual tape.