IBM and AWS partnering to transform industrial welding with AI and machine learning

Welding is the fusion of two compounds with heat. It’s a process that happens billions of times every day, and one which we all depend on. The chair you’re sitting in while reading this likely has dozens of welds. Your car has hundreds to thousands of welds. The electricity generated from hydroelectric dams travel hundreds of miles through transmission towers with thousands of welds to power your home. Unless something goes wrong, nobody ever thinks about welding. We only enjoy the benefits it brings us.

It is the manufacturers’ job to make sure you’re sitting comfortably in your chair, your car is operating safely, and your gas is flowing when you need it. This requires close collaboration across design, process engineering, technicians, quality control, and a trusted ecosystem of suppliers and equipment providers.

Manufacturers are the unsung heroes who make sure we’re safe, day in and day out. They do not get famous if they do their job well. However, if something goes wrong—accidents, recalls, leaks or even deaths—then manufacturers are the first ones to be questioned. In addition to the reputational cost and risk, bad welds in the automotive industry alone cost up to 9.9 billion USD per year, according to McKinsey.