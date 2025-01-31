How Wasabi and IBM help clients deliver on data-driven innovation

Last year, Wasabi Technologies and IBM Cloud® joined forces to drive data innovation across hybrid cloud environments, positioning enterprises to run applications across any environment—on premises, in the cloud or at the edge—and enabling users to cost efficiently access and use key business data and analytics in real time.

As we head into the second half of 2024, IBM Cloud and Wasabi continue to build new ways to expand their relationship. This growing relationship has the potential to reshape how companies use their data capabilities and the way in which joint clients harness the power of AI and hybrid cloud for data sovereignty and AI transformation.