How Wasabi and IBM help clients deliver on data-driven innovation

Last year, Wasabi Technologies and IBM Cloud® joined forces to drive data innovation across hybrid cloud environments, positioning enterprises to run applications across any environment—on premises, in the cloud or at the edge—and enabling users to cost efficiently access and use key business data and analytics in real time.
As we head into the second half of 2024, IBM Cloud and Wasabi continue to build new ways to expand their relationship. This growing relationship has the potential to reshape how companies use their data capabilities and the way in which joint clients harness the power of AI and hybrid cloud for data sovereignty and AI transformation.
Together, IBM and Wasabi are working with the Boston Red Sox as the first client to leverage the joint power of IBM Cloud and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage. To adapt to the changing needs of the game and MLB requirements, the Boston Red Sox needed an approach that could bring the flexibility and agility of public cloud services to its secured on-premises data center while enabling access to multiple data stores—a hybrid-by-design approach. The Red Sox are currently leveraging Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and IBM Distributed Cloud to manage and utilize key business data including player videos, analytics, surveillance data and more. Together, IBM and Wasabi are working with clients across all industries to transform applications and workflows, and manage security.
Earlier this year, Wasabi began deploying several compute-intensive workloads to IBM Cloud to gain access to key capabilities to further support their resiliency, performance, security and compliance goals. IBM has a long history of working with clients across the globe, helping them to address their emerging regulatory demands and data residency requirements. Through this expanded relationship, later this year Wasabi will deploy a new storage region in an IBM data center in Europe to enable data sovereignty to keep data secured.
Recently, Wasabi acquired Curio AI from GrayMeta to create Wasabi AiRTM, available on IBM Cloud. Wasabi clients can find and access the content they need among troves of archives to improve media workflows and enable greater fan experiences. In the months to come, IBM Cloud and Wasabi aim to consider more ways to support AI innovation.
By leveraging our combined strength and embracing the power of collaboration, Wasabi and IBM are not only shaping the future of hybrid cloud adoption, but also empowering organizations across industries to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.
To learn more about IBM’s work with Wasabi, read the announcement.
Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.