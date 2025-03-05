How Service Express is addressing its sustainability goals with IBM Power10 Systems servers

With two main data center sites in the United Kingdom filled with many servers running different functions, Service Express sought to reduce its server space capacity and create a more unified hosting environment. The team chose to replace some of the older servers with next-generation systems designed specifically for hybrid cloud environments. Working with IBM, Service Express decided to deploy the IBM Power E1080 system, part of the IBM Power10 portfolio.

Since the Power E1080 system delivers at least 1.5X greater computing performance per watt than previous generations[1], Service Express intends to consolidate applications, services and data used on over 50 physical servers down to five Power10 enterprise-class servers. The replacement will allow it to reduce the server footprint by freeing up much-needed physical space in its busy UK data centers.

The Power10 servers also give Service Express the ability to co-host Linux with either IBM i or IBM AIX workloads so its clients have the flexibility to move and scale data and workloads securely across environments to stay agile.

As companies have embraced distributed environments to host all their data as the new normal, there is a critical need for layered security across the IT stack. To address this need, the Power10 family of servers brings a layer of defense with transparent memory encryption so that all stored data remains encrypted when in transit between the memory storage and processor. Power10 servers also include 4x more crypto engines in every core (compared to the previous generation of Power servers) to help accelerate encryption performance across the stack.