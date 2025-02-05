How Open Liberty and IBM Semeru Runtime proved to be the perfect pillars for Primeur

As an ISV, we focus on shipping the best-fitting products for our customers without burdening them with understanding and managing the products’ internal architecture and software components.

Open Liberty is one such software component (actually, the most important of them all) given that it powers the core DATA ONE data integration choreographies.

We fell in love with Open Liberty for two main reasons: invisibility and observability. We know this may seem like a contradiction but keep reading to see why it’s not.

Why invisibility?

The perspective of an ISV embedding Open Liberty inside its products is different from that of a business customer installing Open Liberty on-prem or in a cloud environment to run its business application.

At Primeur, we can embed, completely configure and operate Open Liberty within our DATA ONE product without our DATA ONE customers being aware that Open Liberty is even there. They need to care only about DATA ONE.

But invisibility is just one side of the story; we also sought something that is seemingly in stark contradiction with invisibility: observability.

Why observability?

As an ISV, we know that shipping products, installing them in the most frictionless way at customer sites, and adopting them for production is just the beginning of a long journey that can last several years until the next major product version upgrade.

During this time, customers raise support requests to investigate problems that surface in the product but whose root cause can be very remote and well-hidden, especially in hyper-connected and distributed products like DATA ONE. When this happens, we need to diagnose the problem as quickly as possible to limit the impact on the customer’s business.

This is when observability comes into play. Our support team needs to monitor, trace and generally probe Open Liberty until they have identified the root cause of the problem that the customer is seeing.