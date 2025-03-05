How IBM process mining unleashed new efficiencies in BoB-Cardif Life

Aligned with the original guidance from the National Financial Regulatory Administration of China on digital transformation and driven by strategic development needs, BoB-Cardif Life formulated a five-year plan. The plan aimed to address digital transformation along with a digital construction plan for 2023. A Digital Transformation Office was established to oversee the company’s digital transformation efforts. Emphasizing ‘Lean Processes’ as a foundational initiative in the company’s 2023 plan, the objective is to enhance overall process management capabilities by constructing specific process-related methodologies, systems, and tools. This initiative aims to avoid unnecessary costs, prevent detours, and lay a solid foundation for continuous digitalization.

The Digital Transformation Office of BoB-Cardif Life analyzed the current processes using IBM Client Engineering’s innovative approach. They identified the lack of an end-to-end perspective and the need to enrich process management methods. The office sought a practical solution for process optimization and automation to address the aforementioned issues. The goal is to quickly identify and resolve process issues, foster continuous resolution of cross-departmental and cross-system collaboration challenges. While optimizing management mechanisms for cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, and risk mitigation.

As a result, BoB-Cardif Life launched the “Super Automation” project through the long-term development of a series of process-related platforms, technologies, and products. With goal of achieving cross-departmental and cross-system business process collaboration to reshape and optimize. The objective is to reduce labor costs effectively, improve operational efficiency, optimize management mechanisms, and mitigate business risks.

BoB-Cardif Life regards digitalization as a technological innovation and elevates it to the level of strategy and values with foresight and responsibility. Centering on customer value, the company prioritizes long-term development and innovation. Decisions are made based on objective data to uphold the rationality of technology applications and prevent the misuse of digital technology. Based on this premise following a a rigorous vendor selection process, BoB-Cardif Life chose IBM as its partner to explore digital innovation and transformation in processes.

A representative from BoB-Cardif Life said: “In the field of process development, IBM and BoB-Cardif Life can be described as like-minded. In our early discussions with IBM, we found that IBM’s proposal of a super-automated process solution aimed at creating value for customers aligns closely with ours. IBM provides us with a technology platform that meets our business needs and offers an innovative methodology to translate technology into business value efficiently. This capability is precisely what we need for the long-term development of our digital transformation journey.”