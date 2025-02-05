How IBM is helping accelerate AI adoption and application centric connectivity

In a world where consumers expect the best possible experience when interacting with an organization’s offerings, DNS continues to serve an important role in how we transact through applications and data.

Nearly a year ago, IBM made the strategic decision to acquire NS1, a leading provider of network automation SaaS solutions and authoritative DNS, with the intent of leveraging NS1 technology to improve our clients’ network resiliency and performance.

It’s why we’re excited to have IBM NS1 Connect®, a premium DNS solution that leverages the power of NS1 technology to deliver fast, reliable connectivity for applications and websites across the globe, available to customers. With IBM NS1 Connect, we’re delivering a customer experience that can help businesses drive revenue, lower customer churn, and improve the agility of network teams. With IBM NS1 Connect, we’re delivering a customer experience that can help businesses drive revenue, lower customer churn, and improve the agility of network teams.

Perhaps hidden from view for most users, you’ve likely used IBM NS1 Connect multiple times today. As it constantly finds the highest performant, lowest latency way for you to receive web and streaming traffic from many of the largest global content providers, banks, and retailers.

IBM NS1 Connect combined with IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, create enormous value as an end-to-end solution for application connectivity, because it combines the ability to manage how traffic is delivered over an infrastructure you don’t control,

We’re also proud to offer a new approach to modern GSLB (Global Server Load Balancing). With IBM NS1 Connect technology, we’re placing authoritative DNS in the center of the load balancing equation and providing enterprises with an end-to-end offering that supports a cost-efficient approach for managing and influencing traffic flows.

Organizations are already running DNS and some sort of load balancing solution, but don’t have the full visibility that is needed to make important decisions around their applications and workloads in real time—especially in that last mile of connectivity.

We’re pairing Real User Monitoring (RUM) data with IBM NS1 Connect DNS to provide a more holistic and actionable way to steer traffic that’s never been done before. This uplevels GSLB to be used as a strategic service for connectivity versus a tactical load balancing solution.

To get a better sense of how DNS + RUM work together in our GSLB solution, join our webinar on March 5 to see how companies can use this new approach to best inform application and workload connectivity.