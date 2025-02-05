How IBM HR and the Chief Data Office partnered to drive data quality, increased productivity and a move to higher value work

People analytics is at the center of Human Resources (HR) strategy. Companies rely heavily on data and analytics to find and retain talent, drive engagement, and improve productivity. However, analytics are only as good as the quality of the data, which aims to be error-free, trustworthy, and transparent.

According to a Gartner report, poor data quality costs organizations an average of USD 12.9 million each year. Poor data quality compounds the complexity of data ecosystems which can lead to inaccurate results and poor business decisions.

To address these challenges, IBM Human Resources and the IBM Data Office partnered in the development of Workforce 360 (Wf360), IBM’s platform for people data.

Wf360 delivers one integrated HR profile spanning career, skills, performance, learning, and compensation, incorporating both daily snapshots and historical data. Built on IBM’s Cognitive Enterprise Data Platform (CEDP), Wf360 compiles data from more than 30 sources and now delivers monthly insights to HR leaders 23 days earlier than before. Flexible application programming interface (APIs) enable technical teams and data scientists to deploy AI solutions at scale and cost, resulting in a seven-fold faster time-to-delivery.

Wf360 offers a wealth of data and AI-powered HR experiences on one platform, which is compliant to local privacy regulations, eliminating the need for dedicated infrastructures. For instance, the Job Recommendation assist 180,000 IBM employees in identifying internal career opportunities; the Compensation Advisor offers recommendations to managers for annual Employee Salary Program increases (note: managers make all final salary decisions); and the Performance to Skill indicator measures the scarcity of skills in the market.

Despite this solution’s ability to effectively compile data and deliver insights to HR and IBM business units, improving data quality and reducing manual checks of the data – which can be labor-intensive and error-prone – remained a challenge.

To address this problem, IBM HR and the IBM Data Governance team built a solution that automates business data quality rules while enhancing trust on the platform, using IBM Knowledge Catalog, which operates within Cloud Pak® for Data.