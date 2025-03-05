How IBM helps Wimbledon use generative AI to drive personalised fan engagement

Wimbledon stays at the forefront of sporting event technology through its collaboration with IBM Consulting®. Each year, teams from IBM and the AELTC collaborate and co-create (using the IBM Garage® methodology) to bring the beauty and excitement of the tournament to life for millions of fans all over the world.

A shining example is the IBM SlamTracker®. “SlamTracker has been where you get your scores and stats for almost 20 years,” says Sidell. “Over the last 18 months, we’ve been working with Wimbledon to create a new SlamTracker experience. We’re showcasing generative AI capabilities on top of it—some of the snippets you see as part of the player cards will now also live within SlamTracker, with three bullet points for match previews and recaps, generated by watsonx.”

This year, Wimbledon’s implementation will also enhance SlamTracker with new forms of head-to-head data including past matchup information, and improved server-receiver visualizations.