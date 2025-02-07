How IBM helps clients accelerate app modernization and control costs

A large US-based healthcare company engaged with IBM® to accelerate their cloud modernization with consistent and predictable outcomes. This collaboration enhanced their confidence to navigate app modernization across various applications and landing zones for both hybrid cloud and platform-native modernization.

As a healthcare company, this client had an obligation to provide safe, reliable, time-sensitive, high-quality services to its customers. Ultimately, they needed best-in-class application modernization tooling to help deliver on that obligation.

When a client is not able to properly visualize all applications and their underlying dependencies properly, they risk experiencing diminished reliability. Managing large internal and vendor teams to maintain multiple applications can be extremely difficult. To accelerate the hybrid cloud journey and control costs, it is critical to prioritize specific execution and transformation steps.