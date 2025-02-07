How IBM Consulting ushered the US Open into a new era of AI innovation with watsonx

IBM is the official digital innovation partner of the US Open Tennis Championships. It’s a relationship that goes much deeper than courtside logo placement. IBM iX, the experience design arm of IBM Consulting, and IBM’s AI consultants work with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to integrate technology from dozens of partners, automate key business processes and develop new features.

Most importantly though, the teams focus on delivering world-class digital experiences to fans. “We need to constantly innovate to anticipate fans’ needs and delight them with new experiences,” says Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer at the USTA.

This year, innovation at the US Open was facilitated and accelerated by watsonx, IBM’s new AI and data platform for the enterprise. The use of watsonx represents a step change for the organization, in that it combines machine learning and generative AI capabilities and empowers non-technical users to discover new insights that can inform new features.