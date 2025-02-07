How fintech innovation is driving digital transformation for communities across the globe

According to research from the US Government Accountability Office, roughly 45 million people lack credit scores because they don’t have certain data points that credit scores are based on, which limits their eligibility. Traditional credit report models use parameters such as the status of an active loan or credit card payment records to give an individual a credit score. If someone does not fit within these parameters, it can be difficult to procure a loan, take out a mortgage or even buy a car. However, with a more accurate model, such as one powered by AI, financial institutions can better identify applicants who are fit for credit. This can result in a higher approval rate for these populations that otherwise would typically be overlooked.

Dollarito, a digital lending platform, is focused on helping the Hispanic population with no credit history or low FICO scores access fair credit. The platform offers a unique solution that measures repayment capabilities by using new methodology based on AI, behavioral economics, cloud technology and real-time data. Leveraging AI, Dollarito’s models tap into a wide store of data from banking transactions, behavioral data and economic variables related to the credit applicant’s income source.

With IBM Cloud for Financial Services®, Dollarito, an IBM Business Partner, is able to scale their models continuously and quickly deploy the services that their clients need, while ensuring their services meet the standards and regulations of the industry.

“Dollarito uses IBM Cloud for Financial Services technologies to optimize infrastructure and demonstrate compliance, allowing us to focus on our mission of providing financial services to underserved communities. We are dedicated to building a bridge of trust between these populations and traditional financial institutions and capital markets. With AI and hybrid cloud technologies from IBM, we are developing solutions to serve these groups in a cost-effective way while addressing risk.” – Carmen Roman, CEO and Founder of Dollarito

Dollarito is also embracing generative AI, integrating IBM watsonx™ assistant to help its users interact easily and get financial insights to improve the likelihood of access to credit. Like IBM®, Dollarito recognizes the great opportunity that AI brings for the financial services industry, allowing enterprises to tap into a wealth of new market opportunities.