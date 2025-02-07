How a company transformed employee HR experience with an AI assistant

We saw an opportunity to transform our approach to HR by embracing the latest in generative AI technology.

Our new solution is conversational AI powered by IBM® watsonx Assistant™. It’s built on large language models from Meta Llama 3, which we trained by using watsonx.ai™.

We’ve seamlessly integrated the assistant into our internal company portal, putting it right at our employees’ fingertips. Now, our people can ask HR-related questions in natural language and get instant support.

Consider the following example. An employee says to the assistant: “I want to take tomorrow off as annual leave.” Behind the scenes, the conversational AI receives the request, accesses the necessary HR systems via APIs and makes the booking in real time.

This not only saves time for our employees, but also helps our HR professionals focus on value-added activities. And crucially, we can provide a high-quality experience that helps make Inspire for Solutions Development a more desirable place to work.