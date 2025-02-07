GKN Aerospace — Journey to integrated business planning

IBM Planning Analytics became the glue that bound these diverse functions together, here are some of the benefits GKN Aerospace saw as a result.

Driving efficiency and collaboration

Its powerful calculation engine allowed GKN Aerospace to capture complex calculations and streamline its workflows. Planning Analytics provided a common platform for different roles within the organization. A salesperson speaking to customers could seamlessly translate their requirements into the components needed for manufacturing. Planning Analytics facilitated this communication and ensured everyone understood their role in the bigger picture.

Flexibility and customization

According to Mike Herring, “The customization of [Planning Analytics] is what makes it a solution fit for integrated business planning.” He highlights that Planning Analytics offers unique functionality for complex calculations and cell-based interactions. Herring explains, “Planning Analytics allows for cell-based interactions, whereas typical relational databases don’t allow you to have that sort of level of granularity and still have the functionality.”

Excel integration and familiarity

Herring highlights the significance of Excel integration in Planning Analytics, stating, “Excel is an entry-level product that everybody uses.” He credits Excel’s familiarity and ease of use, for its widespread adoption. Planning Analytics leverages this by offering web-based simulators of Excel, providing a familiar interface. Herring states, “Here’s an Excel-type model on the web, and everybody naturally understands how to use it.” This approach facilitates adoption across departments and allows users to explore additional functionality gradually.

Natural learning curve

Training and user adoption were key elements of GKN Aerospace’s success with Planning Analytics. The tool provided a natural learning path, allowing users to progress at their own pace. With its user-friendly interface and the ability to build reports tailored to specific needs, Planning Analytics empowered each site to create its own reports and analysis.

Integration with Other Tools

Integrating and connecting Planning Analytics with other tools was crucial for their reporting and analysis needs. He mentioned that GKN Aerospace uses another tool for external and business line reporting designed to meet the requirements of statutory reporting. However, they needed more flexibility and detail, which Planning Analytics provided, for planning purposes. Herring emphasized the ease of transferring data between the two systems, thanks to API transfers, ODBC functionality, and other integration options offered by Planning Analytics. This integration enabled them to perform detailed analysis for driving profitability, while corporate teams focused on reporting to regulatory bodies, trusting that Planning Analytics took care of the planning data.