Enterprise-managed IAM: A SRE team case study

A large banking client has a centralized site reliability engineering (SRE) team that manages operations for all resources in the organization. The client uses federation to authenticate users to IBM Cloud enterprise accounts. All teams use Kubernetes and IBM Cloud Databases resources as part of their deployment. The SRE team needs operational access to these resources for every team in every account under the company’s IBM Cloud enterprise.

As the teams introduce new resources, the SRE team manages those resources, as well. Manually managing this access setup across a growing number of accounts is error-prone, time-consuming and does not meet certain audit controls since the assigned access can be updated by the child account administrators.

By using enterprise-managed IAM templates to define access for their SRE team and assign them to the organization’s accounts, the client’s process changed from an ongoing effort to a one-time setup activity. Now, SRE access is included in both established and newly created accounts. Additionally, this access cannot be updated by the child account administrator.

In this post, we’ll provide step-by-step instructions on how to apply this solution in your organization.