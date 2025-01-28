Empowering career growth amidst global challenges

Conagra partnered with IBM to co-create a foundational skills taxonomy across 700 job roles by using IBM Watson Talent Frameworks, which features a robust library of skills and competencies. Conagra’s human resources (HR) business partners played an essential role in validation sessions, helping to ensure the alignment of the new competency profiles with the company’s strategy and employees’ needs.

IBM Watson Talent Frameworks, combined with the Lexonis Essentials tool, become the backbone of the client’s new model. The project’s success largely resulted from the strong collaboration between Conagra and the IBM team, with both parties actively engaged in every stage of the process.

IBM Watson Talent Frameworks empowers people analytics and cognitive HR with a data-rich foundation by helping organizations identify talent gaps, interview for, and coach the skills required for critical roles across functions like HR, audit and compliance, sales, finance, marketing, and many others. Our solution supports you in attracting and quickly onboarding the right talent for the right roles.

