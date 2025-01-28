As AI technology advances, the need for high-performance, cost-effective and easily deployable solutions reached unprecedented levels. EclipseStore, a groundbreaking data storage platform from MicroStream, is revolutionizing the development of cutting-edge software applications. IBM® collaborated with MicroStream to integrate the IBM WebSphere® Liberty InstantOn feature within EclipseStore. This combination empowers developers to build highly scalable Java applications that deliver unparalleled performance, while substantially minimizing infrastructure expenses.

Exciting new innovations such as advanced robotics, real-world gaming, neuronal interface technology and AI require three fundamental elements:

High-performance solutions. Java is 1000 times faster than today’s database systems. While programming languages like Java offer microsecond processing speeds, external database servers that have been utilized for data processing over the past 40 years, are 1000 times slower with millisecond processing speeds. Simple implementation that enables faster time-to-market. Often, programming languages and database systems are incompatible. An impedance mismatch creates a significant issue with far-reaching consequences. Programming languages like Java have incompatible object models with today’s database-specific data structures and formats. Consequently, mapping objects to database-specific models, converting data and generating objects for each query result in expensive latencies of up to 100ms or more, even when retrieving data from cache. Low infrastructure costs. Infrastructure costs are skyrocketing. Users rely on performance-enhancing solutions such as distributed caches, in-memory data grids and searching servers to reduce latencies. However, this leads to skyrocketing cloud costs due to inefficient data processing and the need for resource-consuming cluster solutions. Consequently, traditional databases lag behind and hinder modern software applications.

There is no doubt that the database server concept has been proven over decades. However, comparing it to Java, which is 1000 times faster than traditional databases, is like using a steam engine in a spaceship solely because it is a proven technology.