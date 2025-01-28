As AI technology advances, the need for high-performance, cost-effective and easily deployable solutions reached unprecedented levels. EclipseStore, a groundbreaking data storage platform from MicroStream, is revolutionizing the development of cutting-edge software applications. IBM® collaborated with MicroStream to integrate the IBM WebSphere® Liberty InstantOn feature within EclipseStore. This combination empowers developers to build highly scalable Java applications that deliver unparalleled performance, while substantially minimizing infrastructure expenses.
Exciting new innovations such as advanced robotics, real-world gaming, neuronal interface technology and AI require three fundamental elements:
There is no doubt that the database server concept has been proven over decades. However, comparing it to Java, which is 1000 times faster than traditional databases, is like using a steam engine in a spaceship solely because it is a proven technology.
EclipseStore was built to eliminate this problem by introducing a revolutionary data storage concept that is tailor made for cutting-edge software solutions, but also can boost classic enterprise applications.
EclipseStore enables data storage by synchronizing any Java object graph of any size and complexity seamlessly with any binary data storage such as AWS S3 or IBM Cloud® Object Storage. With EclipseStore in the architecture, a traditional database system becomes superfluous. Unlike all database systems, EclipseStore really stores the native Java object model 1:1 as it is. This leads to exciting user benefits:
EclipseStore is developed as an open-source project at the Eclipse Foundation and is well-integrated with modern Java runtimes such as Spring Boot, MicroProfile and WebSphere Liberty/Open Liberty®.
For developing distributed, horizontally highly scalable EclipseStore apps, MicroStream provides an EclipseStore cluster as a fully managed cloud service that lets users fully automate and scale-out their apps and microservices on higher loads and vice-versa to scale-in up to zero on decreasing loads to save infrastructure costs. Clusters can be setup, configured, run and monitor with just a few clicks so that users don’t get in touch with Kubernetes or other complex cloud technologies. Users also benefit from the enterprise-grade security and support.
With EclipseStore, MicroStream Cluster and InstantOn, our customers like Allianz are now able to build and run fully automated elastic scalable Java applications and microservices in the cloud. By using this stack, our customers benefit from ultra-fast realtime data processing, microsecond response and query times and save up to 96% database costs in the cloud.
Creating a fully automated and scalable application that can handle any workload on-demand may sound enticing, but it presents significant complexities and challenges, especially with Java. One crucial requirement for a well-elastic and scalable cluster is the quick startup time of new cluster nodes to avoid latencies. While containers can be launched in milliseconds, Java apps take longer due to the warm-up time required by the JVM’s JIT compiler.
This potential setback could have hindered the entire MicroStream Cluster concept. To address this issue, the MicroStream engineers explored and evaluated three different concepts and a solution with Liberty InstantOn that enables rapid startup times for new cluster nodes, driving optimal performance and minimizing latencies. This technical solution addresses the complexities associated with Java startup times, which allow for the development of highly scalable and efficient applications in the cloud.
The benefits of using Liberty InstantOn for developing elastic and scalable EclipseStore apps are significant. With Liberty InstantOn, provided by MicroStream, users can easily scale their applications and microservices in a fully automated manner, both on higher loads and during decreased loads to save on infrastructure costs. Setting up, configuring, running and monitoring clusters is simple and efficient, without the need for complex cloud technologies like Kubernetes. Additionally, users can enjoy enterprise-grade security and support.
By leveraging this technology stack, customers like Allianz can build and run fully automated elastic Java applications and microservices in the cloud. The stack offers ultra-fast real-time data processing, microsecond response and query times, and up to 96% savings on database costs. While Java’s startup time can be slow, Liberty InstantOn provides a solution by enabling quick startup times for new cluster nodes, ensuring optimal performance and minimizing latencies. With Liberty InstantOn, customers can build highly scalable applications in the cloud without having to choose between startup time and the dynamic features and compatibility of Java.
With EclipseStore and Liberty InstantOn, you can unlock the potential for ultra-fast data processing and significant cost savings in the cloud.