During conversations with senior leadership who worked for global aerospace companies to Fortune 100 manufacturers, they shared firsthand how inadequate asset management and cumbersome procurement processes led to significant inefficiencies and hindered organizational performance.

One story, during peak production, involved a Computer Numerical Control machine failure, that disrupted manufacturing (not dissimilar in impact from a telecom base station or utility transformer failure). Diagnosing the problem on-site and digging through paper maintenance logs took forever. Obtaining a replacement part involved manual entries and approvals in a separate procurement system, further dragging out the process.

Recalling situations like that, they wish they had today’s modern mobile enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions and best practices for procurement integration.

Here’s the blueprint that smart manufacturing, telecom, utility, and government contracting leaders use to increase wrench time by 15%+ for operations, maintenance, and facilities techs: