During conversations with senior leadership who worked for global aerospace companies to Fortune 100 manufacturers, they shared firsthand how inadequate asset management and cumbersome procurement processes led to significant inefficiencies and hindered organizational performance.
One story, during peak production, involved a Computer Numerical Control machine failure, that disrupted manufacturing (not dissimilar in impact from a telecom base station or utility transformer failure). Diagnosing the problem on-site and digging through paper maintenance logs took forever. Obtaining a replacement part involved manual entries and approvals in a separate procurement system, further dragging out the process.
Recalling situations like that, they wish they had today’s modern mobile enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions and best practices for procurement integration.
Here’s the blueprint that smart manufacturing, telecom, utility, and government contracting leaders use to increase wrench time by 15%+ for operations, maintenance, and facilities techs:
With 1,400 employees across 25 service locations, Skookum Contract Service faced inefficiencies in its work, asset and parts procurement process. This resulted in over 3,000 hours of lost productivity annually at one location alone. By adopting best practices and processes for seamless integration between its asset management and procurement functions, Skookum transformed its operations.
The result: Skookum maintained on-time, on-budget project delivery, enhancing overall efficiency and productivity. They achieved these results by integrating advanced procurement and mobile EAM technologies.
Skookum transformed by integrating Varis and IBM Maximo. Varis streamlined procurement with a user-friendly digital marketplace. IBM Maximo’s mobile features offered real-time access to asset data, maintenance histories and remote diagnostics. This integration allowed technicians to manage and procure parts efficiently, reducing downtime and boosting productivity.
Integrating modern EAM solutions with advanced asset, work and procurement processes significantly boosts wrench time and reduces technician downtime. Embracing real-time asset data, automating procurement, streamlining workflows, leveraging data-driven support and using remote diagnostics lead to notable efficiency gains. Skookum Contract Services exemplifies these benefits, showing how tools like Varis and IBM Maximo drive operational improvements, ensuring projects finish on time and within budget.
The IBM Maximo Application Suite Accelerator Catalog helps operations and maintenance professionals discover trusted partner solutions like Varis for Maximo that help solve business problems. The catalog is available within the Maximo Application Suite and on the IBM Red Marketplace.