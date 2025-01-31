An in-depth look at the foundation models and tools used to develop the US Open fan experience

IBM® watsonx™ Code Assistant™ provides enterprise-grade code generation, providing snippets and functions to speed application modernization, automation and scaling. Trained on Granite foundation models, the assistant provides AI-generated recommendations based on existing source code and responds to natural language requests.

Watsonx Code Assistant helped accelerate development of substantial parts of the content engine. Using a code plug-in within their integrated development environment, developers could chat with the assistant through a sidebar panel. They were able to ask it questions such as how to randomly select text from an array, then get a recommended code snippet, which could be copied and customized to the data they were using.

In addition to code generation, watsonx Code Assistant provides valuable insights to teams working together, trying to understand and build on existing code.

“For example, if somebody wrote a function or a method, I didn’t have to read through all the code to figure out what it did,” says Baughman. “I could highlight the block, and the assistant would summarize what the code does. It also helped us create comment blocks that described at a high level what each variable represents. We could more easily assess what the methods would return and how to use them.”

If the output is still unclear, the assistant also responds to follow-up questions. The application also allows for immediate thumbs-up or thumbs-down feedback on the output, improving the performance of the tool.

As the collaboration and conversation with watsonx Code Assistant progresses, users can either build on the existing chat history or reset it for new contexts and questions.

“Say you’re writing a fact-checker for generative AI, some of the output you like, some of it you don’t,” says Baughman. “You are in control, choosing the best code that makes sense for you. If there’s a code snippet you don’t understand, you can ask a question about it. It’s almost like a choose your own adventure for development.”