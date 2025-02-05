3 ways IBM and Adobe are transforming content supply chains with generative AI

We’re delighted about the recent expansion of IBM and Adobe’s dynamic partnership to help brands transform their content supply chains using generative AI. Our longstanding partnership with Adobe spanning both technology and consulting allows us to offer an unparalleled range of services to meet the evolving needs of the marketing and creative community.
So, what does this partnership mean in practical terms?
There are 3 fundamental benefits for clients:
We have a unique and deep understanding of this combined IBM + Adobe value proposition to optimize the content supply chain because we are actually doing this work ourselves – we are navigating the waters as “Client Zero.” IBM has embarked on an ongoing marketing transformation journey with Adobe, in which our own IBM iX design consultants have partnered with the IBM Marketing team to radically simplify our end-to-end marketing organization with the Adobe product suite. This includes Adobe Workfront, the connective tissue among the Adobe tools and all of IBM marketing. Adobe Workfront is the content supply chain’s foundation layer that connects the siloed teams and stakeholders who need to be involved in the end-to end-process of planning, creating, distributing and measuring the impact of content. With Workfront, IBM has created a more efficient working model that helps us deliver client experiences that are data driven and relevant.
And now, we are entering Phase II. We’re experiencing a once-in-a-generation disruption that has changed how people think of AI for business — impacting the way we all work and how organizations compete. As the demand for more and better content explodes, top global companies, including IBM, are now doubling down on automation and AI. We are currently focused on accelerating delivery and execution, starting with demand automation. We have gone from using three different demand tools down to just one. We are also expecting massive improvements from a design and development perspective — by connecting Marketo with Workfront, we’ll reduce the time it takes to create an email by 77%.
With the recent launch of watsonx, IBM’s enterprise-ready AI and data platform designed to multiply the impact of AI across businesses, coupled with our Center of Excellence for generative AI, we are better positioned than ever before to help our clients transform their own content supply chains with generative AI.
The Center of Excellence has 1,000+ consultants with specialized generative AI expertise, and stands alongside IBM Consulting’s existing global AI and Automation practice, which has conducted over 40,000 enterprise client engagements. It leverages proven methods like the IBM Garage for Generative AI, where IBM consultants apply a comprehensive, collaborative method to help clients fast-track innovation in the emerging category of foundation models for generative AI. That includes rapid use case ideation and prioritization, an open, multi-model approach to selecting architectures and training, as well as fine tuning and scaling models to unique business needs.
Creating a seamless content supply chain across the enterprise will help you realize faster time-to-market, reduce costs, and increase productivity and will allow you to deliver high-quality content to your audience faster than ever before. We encourage you to explore IBM’s Adobe consulting services here.