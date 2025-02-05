3 ways IBM and Adobe are transforming content supply chains with generative AI

We have a unique and deep understanding of this combined IBM + Adobe value proposition to optimize the content supply chain because we are actually doing this work ourselves – we are navigating the waters as “Client Zero.” IBM has embarked on an ongoing marketing transformation journey with Adobe, in which our own IBM iX design consultants have partnered with the IBM Marketing team to radically simplify our end-to-end marketing organization with the Adobe product suite. This includes Adobe Workfront, the connective tissue among the Adobe tools and all of IBM marketing. Adobe Workfront is the content supply chain’s foundation layer that connects the siloed teams and stakeholders who need to be involved in the end-to end-process of planning, creating, distributing and measuring the impact of content. With Workfront, IBM has created a more efficient working model that helps us deliver client experiences that are data driven and relevant.

And now, we are entering Phase II. We’re experiencing a once-in-a-generation disruption that has changed how people think of AI for business — impacting the way we all work and how organizations compete. As the demand for more and better content explodes, top global companies, including IBM, are now doubling down on automation and AI. We are currently focused on accelerating delivery and execution, starting with demand automation. We have gone from using three different demand tools down to just one. We are also expecting massive improvements from a design and development perspective — by connecting Marketo with Workfront, we’ll reduce the time it takes to create an email by 77%.