After a comprehensive bidding process, Biorasi selected IBM Watson Health® and its IBM Clinical Development solution.

“We found a lot of commonality with what IBM offers, including common interests in the things we believe are important to clinical research,” says Roberto Silberwasser, Vice President of Data Sciences and Biometrics at Biorasi.

Common interests included adapting to better processes and technology to get patients the treatments they need.

And immediately upon implementation of IBM Clinical Development, the Biorasi team realized the convenience of the build process.

“IBM Clinical Development is very user-friendly,” says Sara Vaidya, Director of Data Management at Biorasi. “All of our users—from data management to the clinical teams to the project management teams—are using the IBM Clinical Development solution to its optimum potential because it is so easy to use.”

Preparing the electronic data capture (EDC) includes entering clinical trial data into several forms and data validations for all phases of the trial. The more intuitive a clinical data management platform is, the more quickly clinical trial data can be entered and analyzed. However, many solutions are not intuitive and disjointed in the build phase and may require special programming skills, and the standard for these captures is 73 days to build and release a study, according to Biorasi. Reporting in some databases using other EDC applications can potentially take even longer, sometimes nearly 80 days.

But with the IBM Clinical Development solution, Biorasi’s team was able to complete its study build faster, which ultimately reduced its average EDC deployment to a 4- to 6-week timeframe.

Additionally, Vaidya credits the design workflows of the solution because it is designed to help the team address their specific needs and requirements.

“When someone asks me why we use IBM Clinical Development, I always tell them there are several reasons,” says Vaidya. “It’s a completely adaptable, customizable and scalable platform that provides us the ability to support all kinds of trials.”

“The interface doesn’t require manual programming for additional features,” she adds. IBM Clinical Development has, according to them, helped the Biorasi team “work faster and smarter,” which is critical when building study databases because it can help lead to bigger savings of both time and money.