When it comes to winning customers and building a solid user base, today’s mobile app developers face fierce competition. To help businesses market their apps more easily and effectively, AppLift created a data-driven solution for targeted ad placement. “We offer a performance-based form of advertising,” says Tim Koschella, AppLift Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder. “We know a lot about what users do, and we use that data to place the right ads in front of the right users.”

To extend its DataLift 360 offering to app developers and publishers worldwide, AppLift needed cloud hosting infrastructure designed for high-performance global delivery. “Users that we serve ads to can be based anywhere in the world,” says Koschella. “To keep latency low and serve ads without delay, we need physical proximity wherever users are.”

