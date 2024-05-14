Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Claims adjusters are the front line of customer service for insurance companies. After house damage or a car accident, the claims adjuster visits the site, documents the claim, submits the information to the home office and negotiates a settlement with the policyholder. An inefficient workflow leads to added steps in the claims process.

Amica faced this situation because of a claims-adjuster workflow that relied mostly on manual processes. With no mobile link into back-office systems, adjusters had to print claims and policy documents at the office, which could amount to hundreds of pages in paper files. If customers asked a question, lack of real-time information meant the adjuster had to jot down a note, research the answer at the office and call the customer back—a time-consuming and tedious process.

“It’s really important that we equip our adjusters with all the information they need to make decisions on the spot, so that they don’t have to return to the office and do further research before getting back to the customer,” says Adam Kostecki, Senior Assistant Vice President at Amica.

In addition, agents had to carry digital cameras, recorders, phones or laptops to take photos and record policyholder statements. Then they’d return to the office to download the content for storage within the claims management system, adding more time to the process. And lugging around redundant gear and thick paper files during a long day was a burden.

Amica executives determined that a mobile solution could reduce the items adjusters carried and streamline the claims process. They started with the idea of using the native functionality of Apple iPads for photography, audio recording and email, but they were open to other requirements that would be determined in an agile software development project led by IBM.