Your Skills Can Help Shape the Future of Air Travel
Join a mission that matters. Work with IBM’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) team to modernize the systems that keep our skies safe, secure, and efficient.
IBM is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on a next-generation Air Traffic Control program — a national infrastructure mission designed to make America’s skies safer, smarter, and more resilient.
Your Impact:
Your contributions will support initiatives related to homeland security, encourage economic development, and promote efforts aimed at enhancing public safety within communities.
Decades of experience in modernizing mission-critical systems for government agencies
AI, cloud, cybersecurity, analytics powering next-gen ATC
Focused on advancing initiatives that prioritize safety and security at a national level
Opportunity to engage with professionals in aviation and connect with skilled engineers working on defense and space projects
Work with cutting‑edge aviation technologies
Earn certifications in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and learn from mentors
Explore internal mobility across IBM Federal projects
Make a visible impact on a high-impact project
Stock discounts, RBA credits, mortgage/student debt support
15+ vacation days, holidays, personal days, sick leave
Flexible health plans, dental, vision, Teladoc, Hinge Health
Paid parental leave, adoption/surrogacy assistance
Be part of IBM’s FAA Air Traffic Control modernization team. This is your chance to work on a national mission, grow your career, and help shape the future of aviation.