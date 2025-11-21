Your Skills Can Help Shape the Future of Air Travel

Join a mission that matters. Work with IBM’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) team to modernize the systems that keep our skies safe, secure, and efficient.

Plane on the landing strip faa

Transforming America’s Air Traffic Control

IBM is partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on a next-generation Air Traffic Control program — a national infrastructure mission designed to make America’s skies safer, smarter, and more resilient.

Our Future‑Ready Solutions:

Streamline operations through intelligent automation

Fortify systems against cyber and physical threats

Scale for tomorrow’s aviation demands

Your Impact:
Your contributions will support initiatives related to homeland security, encourage economic development, and promote efforts aimed at enhancing public safety within communities.

Why IBM?

Proven Expertise


Decades of experience in modernizing mission-critical systems for government agencies
Future Ready Technology


AI, cloud, cybersecurity, analytics powering next-gen ATC
Mission First Culture


Focused on advancing initiatives that prioritize safety and security at a national level
Collaborative Environment


Opportunity to engage with professionals in aviation and connect with skilled engineers working on defense and space projects

Grow Your Career While Growing National Capability

Work with cutting‑edge aviation technologies

Earn certifications in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and learn from mentors

Explore internal mobility across IBM Federal projects

Make a visible impact on a high-impact project 

Perks of Life at IBM

Financial Benefits


Stock discounts, RBA credits, mortgage/student debt support
Time Off


15+ vacation days, holidays, personal days, sick leave
Health & Well being


Flexible health plans, dental, vision, Teladoc, Hinge Health
Family Support


Paid parental leave, adoption/surrogacy assistance

Discover your potential at IBM

Be part of IBM’s FAA Air Traffic Control modernization team. This is your chance to work on a national mission, grow your career, and help shape the future of aviation.

